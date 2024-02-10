Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 2,251 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

