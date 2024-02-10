Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $317,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.4 %

ARE stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 215.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

