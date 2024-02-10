Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New $294,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Trading Up 2.9 %

ASML opened at $949.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.42. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $954.32.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

