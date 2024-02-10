Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

ESS stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

