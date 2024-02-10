Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $233,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average is $231.93. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

