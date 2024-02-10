Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $185.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

