Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 16,506 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

