Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 17,401 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,062 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

