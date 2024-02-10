Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 279,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,395.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $244,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 102.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 39.4% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $255.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.29.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

