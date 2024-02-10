Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.28.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.