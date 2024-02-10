Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.39 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.