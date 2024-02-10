Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.16 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after buying an additional 194,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $592.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.87 and its 200-day moving average is $533.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

