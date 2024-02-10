Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.