Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.11.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

