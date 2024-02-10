Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TT opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.56. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

