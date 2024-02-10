Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 222.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.30 million, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

