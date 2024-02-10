Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Up 1.5%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €67.51 ($72.59) and last traded at €66.96 ($72.00). 1,661,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.95 ($70.91).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.35.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

