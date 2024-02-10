Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.84. 80,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 160,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MGDDY
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.8 %
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.