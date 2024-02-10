Comparing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) & FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and FTAI Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashtead Group and FTAI Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 17.01% 28.49% 9.03% FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FTAI Aviation pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Ashtead Group pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and FTAI Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $9.67 billion 3.03 $1.62 billion $15.18 17.62 FTAI Aviation $1.13 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats FTAI Aviation on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

