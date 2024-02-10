Comparing Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) and Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Suez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 20.95% 8.52% 2.98% Suez N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essential Utilities and Suez, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 5 0 3.00 Suez 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Essential Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.65%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Suez.

This table compares Essential Utilities and Suez’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $2.28 billion 4.23 $465.24 million $1.80 19.62 Suez N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Suez.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Suez on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households. It serves approximately 8.8 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Suez

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water, Recycling and Recovery, Environmental Technology and Solutions (ETS), and Other. The Water segment offers water distribution and treatment services, particularly under concession contracts. The Recycling and Recovery segment includes waste and waste treatment services for local authorities and industrial clients. The ETS segment consists of water services for the industrial customer segment, hazardous waste services as well as customized services, technologies and solutions for industrial or municipal customers, as well as consulting services. The Other segment refers to the holdings. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

