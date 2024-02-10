Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$10.14 Average PT from Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.80 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$6.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$712.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $901,096. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

