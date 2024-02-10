Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 239.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.2 %

Concentrix stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $148.29.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

