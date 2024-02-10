Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Conifex Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Conifex Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$38.70 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 19.21%.

About Conifex Timber

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.