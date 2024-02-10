ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

