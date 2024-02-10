ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Homestead Advisers Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $109,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $111.16. 5,974,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,754. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

