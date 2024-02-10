Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading 4.5% Higher

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 207,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Constantine Metal Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$22.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

