CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.460-1.610 EPS.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.84 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

