Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Simmons Bank raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Coterra Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.