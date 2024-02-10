Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Raised to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coveo Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

TSE CVO opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of C$611.05 million, a PE ratio of -29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

