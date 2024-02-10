Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2024

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

Shares of CRARY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.57. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments.

Read More

Earnings History for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.