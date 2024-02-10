Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
Shares of CRARY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.57. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.31.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
