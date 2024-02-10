Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30, reports. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Criteo Price Performance

Criteo stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Criteo by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,803 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,893,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.