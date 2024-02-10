Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30, reports. The company had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%.
Criteo Price Performance
Criteo stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.
Insider Transactions at Criteo
In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
