Critical Contrast: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $130,000.00 199.38 -$13.07 million ($0.34) -2.65 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.32 million ($0.59) -3.80

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entera Bio. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -109.40% -90.79% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -8.00% -5.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entera Bio and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entera Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Entera Bio beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and hGh for the GH deficiency. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.