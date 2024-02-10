Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

