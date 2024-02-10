Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.40. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,506,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

