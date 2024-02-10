CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85 to $4.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.150 EPS.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.7 %

CSGS opened at $53.70 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

