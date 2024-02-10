CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85 to $4.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

CSGS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 428,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

