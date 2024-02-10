CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.150 EPS.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

