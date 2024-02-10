Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

