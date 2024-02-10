Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $228.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 756,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after purchasing an additional 162,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
Read More
