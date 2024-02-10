D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 368 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 5.1 %

KLAC stock opened at $649.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.95.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

