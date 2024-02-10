D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
