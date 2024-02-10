D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $84.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.