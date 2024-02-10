D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CP stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

