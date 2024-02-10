D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

