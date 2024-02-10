D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 838 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 473.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HDV opened at $103.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.76.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.