D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 84.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 596,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 272,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $10,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

