Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.71

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 188765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

