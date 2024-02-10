DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

