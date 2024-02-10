Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DECK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $846.77.

DECK stock opened at $845.38 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $726.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

