Decred (DCR) Price Hits $16.27

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Decred has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $16.27 or 0.00034425 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $257.78 million and $2.75 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00115220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007531 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,843,997 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

