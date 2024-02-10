Decred Price Tops $16.32 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.32 or 0.00034519 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $258.63 million and $1.83 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00116210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007525 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 70.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,844,444 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

